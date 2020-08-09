Fix legal gaps in the creation of new cities

By EDITOR

In creating new cities before enacting the enabling laws, the government put the cart before the horse.

Parliament has amended the Constitution through a resolution of Parliament and on Thursday attempted to amend the Appropriation Act using the same window.

Former State House aide Eddie Kwizera has challenged the legislation process leading to their creation of the 15 new cities. The MPs, in hindsight, realised they made mistakes and moved quickly to avoid making a bad situation worse.

On Thursday, Parliament chaired by Speaker Rebecca Kadaga rejected a key government motion that sought to reallocated funds in the approved Budget from municipalities to newly created cities. Specifically, Kadaga and MPs asked the Executive to resolve the confusion between cities and existing municipalities. They also asked government to respect the law.

Clearly, the lack of enabling laws before and after the creation of new cities is a vote of no confidence in government officials, particularly from the Attorney General (AG) Chambers and Justice and Constitutional Affairs docket.

As principal legal adviser to government, AG should have guided the government on legal repercussions of by-passing the process.

Parliament on April 25, by resolution, created 15 more cities with 10 of them coming into operation on July 1.

The first 10 cities that got operational in July this year are Jinja, Arua, Gulu, Mbarara, Fort Portal, Mbale, Masaka, Hoima, Lira and Soroti. The other cities that will become operational in the subsequent financial years of 2021, 2022 and 2023 respectively are Entebbe, Moroto, Nakasongola, Kabale and Wakiso.

The newly created entities have, however, remained on paper with no money in the 2020/21 Budget. The funds were appropriated under municipalities and cannot be transferred to new cities without the enabling laws.

We know the fact that the beneficiaries [some sit in Cabinet] have been pushing government to speed up the creation of cities ahead of 2021 elections. However, our view is that the due process must be followed to avoid losing public funds in view of reckless and selfish decisions.

Currently, the 1995 Constitution provides for one city, which is Kampala and a mere resolution of Parliament cannot create new cities. Such a resolution would offend Article 5 (2) and 261 of the Constitution. Secondly, it’s a misleading notion for any government official to assume or even imagine that the new cities substituted municipalities which are a creation of the Local Government Act.

The government should act fast and table a new Bill creating 15 cities, put in place enabling laws similar to Kampala Capital Authority, amend the Appropriation Act and then appoint accounting officers to manage public funds. Otherwise, it will be another mistake for Parliament to amend the Appropriation Act with a sheer resolution of Parliament.

