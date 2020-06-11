Follow strong words on graft with action

By Editor

President Museveni on Tuesday vented his frustration with the endemic corruption in a government he leads, preferring rather strong choice of words that bordered on curses. In a televised National Heroes Day address, the President told “parasites” and “weevils” in public offices to “go to hell.”

Granted, the nation could have wished for a better tone, but then again, it is not the first time the President has spoken strongly against corruption in the country. For years, efforts to fight the vice have been turned into such audible rhetoric that the people behind the Guinness Book of World Records would fall over themselves in Kampala.

Corruption has eroded the socio-economic and political fabric of the country so much that a typical Ugandan public servant would do anything to steal money meant to provide even critical social services for the good of society.

Indeed, ours has turned into a dungeon of parasites and weevils. And anyone should be forgiven for cursing parasites and weevils to hell.

But when will any of the real big “parasites” and “weevils” ever be taken to hell?”

Haven’t we heard enough for the threats, however strongly worded? Haven’t we longed, crossed the dramatic stage where the corrupt sit and wager money on what more threats the President is going to send out during a national address?

The public officials the President said are involved in dubious procurement deals that sees taxpayers losing billions of shillings have over the years become emboldened. They have heard it all, threats. They know that one or two can be caressed here and there, but ultimately, they see no corruption hell in Ugandan setting to be scared of.