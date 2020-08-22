Government is biting more than it can chew

By EDITOR

On June 23 during one of his Covid-19 addresses to the nation, President Museveni promised to buy 10 million radios and TV sets to facilitate continuity of learning after schools were closed as a measure to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shortly after the closure of schools, the ministry of Education through the National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC) devised the digital learning where learning materials were distributed countrywide, albeit their shortcomings.

The materials were supplemented by the haphazard e-learning using TV. Given that many families, especially in rural settings, did not have the radios and TVs to aid the teaching and learning, government promised to purchase the said items to facilitate the virtual learning. The President said radios will be distributed for free to aid all households with learners.

Last week, the ministry of Education advertised calling for bids to purchase the radios and TVs. Now government has announced new plans to procure tablets for pupils in Universal Primary Education (UPE) schools across the country in a move intended to facilitate digital learning as a way of improving literacy and numeracy.

The Education ministry Permanent Secretary, Mr Alex Kakooza, said the study has started with 50 tablets that have been distributed to Primary Three pupils at Nalongo Primary School in Luweero District and if the outcomes are positive, the exercise will be rolled out to all other UPE schools across the country.

The pupils are supposed to be given tablets which they will take to their homes, and the role of teachers will be to visit them at their respective homes to ensure that they are doing the right things. All this is welcome.

However, the plan to buy learners tablets comes at a time when the ministry has not yet delivered radio and TV sets for each household to facilitate virtual learning. Hitherto, none of the items promised have been delivered.

Instead, government is making more untenable pronouncements without considering whether any of the earlier promises are working.

Now, a study done by Makerere University has established that students are still reading First Term content. The study also shows that learners are instead doing domestic work during radio and television lessons.

So before government makes further promises, it would be in their interest to first review the previous promises to establish the level of success and also review the content for the rest of the year, to make sure it matches with study structured school terms and that it accommodates all learners.

