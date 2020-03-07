Government should deal with land issues decisively

By Editor

Land has lately become the centre and cause of disharmony among communities in the country, and for this reason, we should re-evaluate Mr Abdul Nadduli’s advice to the President recently.

Mr Nadduli, a veteran politician and member of the ruling National Resistance Movement party Central Executive Committee, said President Museveni should harshly deal with land grabbers.

He warned that if the problem is not checked, Mr Museveni’s government will collapse. He warned that the escalating illegal land evictions in the country, some of them allegedly carried out by government officials and highly connected individuals, have undercut some of the achievements the NRM government has attained in the past three decades.

In his view, land grabbers are committing grave crimes and must be dealt with if the ruling NRM party is to win majority vote in the general election next year. Land has become a sticky issue in many districts of Uganda where wealthy people are evicting poor tenants from their ancestral land, claiming that they are illegally settled there.

For example, in April last year, at least 40,000 residents in 12 villages in Kalungu District were issued with an eviction order by their landlord. The residents insist the disputed land measuring five square miles in Bukulula Sub-county, is their ancestral land.

There have also been evictions in Lusanja, Wakiso District, where hundreds of people were affected. The standoff in Amuru, northern Uganda, after evictions is still ongoing, including several threats that have been issued. Land clashes are a ticking bomb, which may end in killings and destruction.

With or without elections, land evictions, whether rightly or wrongly done, is a point of unease given that in some quarters, some of the people affected have lived on this piece of land for donkey’s years. Some residents have found themselves fraudulently and unknowingly occupying the land and they believe the land to be theirs, until they are issued with eviction notices.

The unfortunate scenario is that most of the forces evicting people from the land are influential, sometimes they have the law on their side and evict hordes, sometimes without compensation.

This is becoming a source of discontent and disquiet in the country. Many of the people evicting mostly the peasants are senior government officials many times in total disregard of the numbers of people affected and the next step thereafter.