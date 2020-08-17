Govt should provide more funds for sports

By Editor

President Museveni was magnanimous on Friday night in leading congratulations that poured in for Joshua Cheptegei upon a remarkable feat achieved against so many odds in the mist of the coronavirus age.

The middle distance runner shattered a record set by Ethiopian legend Kenenisa Bekele 16 years ago in Hengelo, Netherlands, by running the 5000m event in 12.35.36sec.

Cheptegei’s preparation for the remarkable feat achieved at the Diamond League in Monaco was hampered by the coronavirus pandemic.

He had been forced to train while observing health measures put in place to combat the spread of the pandemic – keeping social distance and running in small groups.

He trained from Kapchorwa, where he is currently using his own money to construct a tartan track to facilitate athletes.

One of the only facilities that offers a track with tartan in the country is Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

But the stadium locked its gates to Cheptegei, Halimah Nakaayi and company. Namboole was being used as a coronavirus quarantine unit.

Nakaayi and Nanyondo struggled in the women’s 1000m race in Monaco but Cheptegei rose above adversity to claim immortality.

He has not only left the world talking about Uganda but also etched a challenge for the government: I will break every race record there is but you must break just one – the sports funding record.

The government does not have to direct the Finance ministry to open the vault to sports; it can start with the baby steps which is appreciating sports and its salient place in the socio-economic transformation of Uganda.

Even if the government was spending Shs5 trillion per month on sports sector, it would be useless if the money isn’t going into construction and maintenance of facilities.

Anything worth competing for is worth paying for. This paying for is the urgent responsibility of government. It is not simply enough to charter a plane for athletes after they have pleaded to be helped to go and race; there must be a deliberate effort to raise the stakes in sports.

As the Cheptege keeps raising Uganda’s profile, the Gulf countries of Qatar, UAE, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, as well as Turkey, are on the prowl.

While they have been ‘shopping talents’ from Kenya because of surfeit of world-class runners, they could turn on Uganda because of lack of facilities.