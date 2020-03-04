IGP right to review VIPP deployment

By Editorial

The decision by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to withdraw 261 police officers from Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) is well-thought-out. Even better is the IGP’s call to review all other deployments to individuals, organisations, and government agencies to determine who merits and who doesn’t the services of Very Important People Protection Unit (VIPPU).

It is shocking that a single government agency such as KCCA should take away 261 police officers to escort and guard homes of its officials who aren’t entitled to such protection. Such misallocation of our VIPP has been contemptible, including assigning them to nondescript or questionable characters, with motorcade complete with VIPP escorts and lead cars with sirens, messing about in Kampala City and outlying metropolis.

Surely, some individuals are not any where near high profile civil servants, businesspeople, diplomats and sensitive installations in the country, which warrant VIPPU protection.

Could have there been direct terror threats or political violence targeted at some of these junior-grade KCCA officials? Of course, some politicians, artistes, religious leaders, vocal junior civil servants and political party mobilisers, who aren’t entitled to such are protected.

But this must now be on merited grounds. This means even the IGP, who has powers to assign officers to individuals or entities, should exercise judicious decision, and ensure government earns revenue for such police services as required. Indeed, police guard services should be provided to only public servants who are entitled under the Public Service rules and regulations.

Without a doubt, as police spokesperson Fred Enanga has said, Uganda Police Force has manpower challenges with only 47,000-strong personnel to secure a Uganda’s estimated population of 42 million. This means only one police officer serves a huge population of 893 Ugandans. This falls far short of the United Nations recommended ratio of one police officer for every 450 citizens.

This also means Uganda, at optimum, should have 93,000 police officers for its 42 million citizens, implying we still need more 46,000 police officers. This enormous gap is precisely why it is only fitting that individuals, organisations and government agencies that deserve VIPPU services should reapply, and be vetted.

In sum, the IGP’s move to review VIPPU deployment is commendable and should be carried through. It should help stop privileged individuals and doubtable characters and entities that have been abusing police services, with some of them keeping our men and women in uniform at their farms, second wives’ homes and private businesses. All these at the cost of taxpayers’ money and the expense of securing citizens, and should be ended promptly.

