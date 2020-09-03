Improve communication systems at power stations

By EDITOR

M any questions linger following Sunday’s boat accident in which at least three people were confirmed dead while others were injured or remain missing.

Most outstanding is the fact that ordinary tourists and boaters ended up so close to the power station and that some were eventually blown through it, owing to a reported boat engine failure.

According to the statement from the Uganda Police, an investigation is underway to probe what really happened on that Sunday evening.

Given that we have not had an accident of this magnitude within the vicinity of the power stations, special attention should be given to this case to ensure that if anything was amiss from any of the parties, then measures should be taken to address or endeavour to correct it in order to avoid possible future catastrophes.

As part of best practice, there should be systems to inform, educate, warn and deter all stakeholders involved with or surrounding a power station from getting within a dangerous distance of the power plant.

It would be desirable to establish at this time that the power plant in question had all those systems in place and if it did not meet some; that steps are taken by the plant and the regulator to ensure that these systems are in place and that they are tested to ensure they work.

Does radio communication work when it should? Do alarms go off when they should and are there barriers to keep humans and other objects at a safe distance from the plant in order to avoid getting sucked in?

There should be meetings and consultations held between the power plant and boaters, tourist establishments and local residents to ensure that all river users understand their limits and responsibilities when it comes to using the section of river close to the power station.

A uniform and consistent system of communication should also be in place so that all concerned receive the relevant information about changes in river flow and any other unusual events so that all stakeholders can make the safest decisions in the circumstances.

Once this is in place, not only are we likely to reduce the likelihood of a repeat of Sunday’s tragedy but we will also ensure better use of the river, accountability and predictability when and if we need to understand events occurring on the river.

As things stand, the questions are many but the answers remain few or restricted to a select few, leaving the rest of the river users and the general public in a state of uncertainty and speculation.

