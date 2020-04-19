Include legal services on list of essential workers

Our view: Ever since the lockdown came into effect more than a fortnight ago, the Constitution has not been suspended, nor has a state of emergency been declared. This means that the non-derogable rights under Article 44 of the Constitution have not been abrogated.

By Editor

Legal service providers were not among those listed by President Museveni as essential workers to be clothed with immunity and work uninterrupted during this Covid-19 lockdown.

This omission has seen majority of lawyers unable to move and represent their clients in court, which is contrary to several provisions of the Constitution.

The negative impact of non-representation of citizens has seen the prison population rapidly increase by 2,000 inmates in just the last one week of enforcement of the lockdown and night curfew.

It is obvious that when the State cracks the whip against those defying the lockdown directives, there are bound to be human rights abuses.

It is the lawyers and human rights defenders who will come in to offer legal representation to ensure that rights of suspects are not abused further, like being detained in police cells beyond 48 hours, right to apply for bail, among other rights.

Ever since the lockdown came into effect more than a fortnight ago, the Constitution has not been suspended, nor has a state of emergency been declared.

This means the non-derogable rights under Article 44 of the Constitution have not been suspended. Some of these non-derogable rights that can’t be waived whatever the prevailing circumstances include; a right to a fair hearing, freedom not to be tortured or subjected to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, among other rights.

Yes, while we strive to stay safe and minimise the spread of Covid-19, a few human rights like the right to assemble in big numbers and right to practice your religion might be waived, we should not waive those that are non-derogable.

On April 16, the High Court in Kenya delivered a landmark judgment in which it ordered the Nairobi establishment to quickly include lawyers on the list of “service personnel or workers”, the equivalent of essential workers in Uganda.