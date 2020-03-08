Let’s back Coronavirus measures with action

By Editor

The novel Coronavirus is spreading. It’s contagious and deadly. Its symptoms are fever and respiratory tract infections. It’s a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans and has no cure at the moment. The virus has so far killed 3,045 people and 98,192 cases confirmed in 88 countries. Covid-19 that started in Wuhan, China, is already in Africa and we are all susceptible to catching the virus.

Countries have developed emergence response plans and took painful decisions to protect citizens from the deadly virus. In Uganda, Ministry of Health has threatened to stop public gatherings, remains alert to identify any person who may develop or arrive with the virus, strengthened screening at Entebbe airport, and developed an information sheet. Naguru and Entebbe referral hospitals have also been equipped to handle infected people.



These control measures are good but not enough to stop the danger. Our view is that the government must act faster and suggest ways to avert the human-to-human transmission of the virus. There is a semblance of a government emergency response plan for Covid-19 but the public consciousness of the plague remains deficient. In the various public places, people are not bothered about the ferocity of a virus that has killed thousands.

The President has tried to mobilise Ugandans to join the fight against Coronavirus even before it gets here. Regrettably, there is no adequate anti-coronavirus plan for the porous borders; elusive self-isolation policy; lack of sanitisers in high-risk areas such as hospitals, churches and mosques; taxi/bus parks, markets, shopping malls, public and private offices remain exposed to the danger.