Let’s ensure our girls stay safe at home

By EDITOR

When President Museveni announced the closure of schools on March 18 in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19, many students were left uncertain about their future. The critical issue then was to save the lives of learners and teachers who were directed to stay home safe.

Today, however, with the Covid-19 lockdown of schools still on, the country is confronted with unanticipated monumental challenges arising due to such as a spike in the number of teenage pregnancies, teenage mothers, underage marriages, and defilements.

The Daily Monitor of August 26, in a story, 'Teenage mothers overwhelm Koboko,’ reported that statistics from Koboko District hospital show that more than 835 teenage girls aged between 13 and 19, sought antenatal services at Koboko hospital in just four months (from March to July).

Earlier on July 14, this paper ran a story that leaders in Kibuku and Bududa districts have decried the rampant cases of forced marriages among teenage girls, something they largely attributed to Covid-19 lockdown. It has also been reported that Kamuli and Namutumba districts topped Busoga Sub-region in sexual violence against children during the lockdown.

It is unfortunate that in an attempt to check Covid-19, we have ended up with the unintended consequence of our girls getting messed up.

A study in March conducted by the Bukedi Action for Integrated Development Initiatives-International, an NGO, showed that teenage pregnancy in Kibuku stood at 37 per cent among girls aged 15-19 years.

Without a doubt, the lockdown continues to exert pressure on, especially parents, many of whom have either lost jobs or had their businesses closed. Such parents find it hard to provide for their families.

Where they used to provide sumptuous and balanced diet meals to their children, they can now barely find basic food for the family.

Advertisement

Trapped in a situation of inability to provide for the family, many parents turn to their underage daughters, whom they see as source of wealth. Left with no choice, parents are compelled to giveaway their daughters to men, some as old as the girl’s farther, in exchange for food and money.

It is ironical that the lockdown, rather keeping girls safe at home, has instead worsened violation of their rights.

Caught in a catch 22 situation – to keep the girls home and they get wasted or open schools and children get infected by the pandemic - the government needs to act fast.

For instance, it should distributes food to families countrywide. It should also waive bills on water, electricity, etc, to reduce stress on parents. Most important, government should ensure that parents who giveaway their underage daughters in marriage are punished. It is also critical that parents take charge of their children, including girls, to keep them safe.

Our commitment to you

We pledge: