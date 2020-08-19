Let’s stop inviting another lockdown

By Editor

The warning by Transport minister about another looming lockdown because of rising cases of spread and death from Covid-19 is grim.

See ‘Fresh lockdown looms as Covid-19 cases rise, Daily Monitor, Tuesday, August 18. But we have only ourselves to blame for risking more stringent enforcement for not following simple preventive guidelines to stop the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Just how hard is it for us all to sanitise or regularly wash our hands with soap, keep safe distance from one another, or wear masks in public spaces, and not touch our eyes, mouth or nose, and also cover our mouths and nose when sneezing or coughing?

All these sound simple, yet we are showing open and defiant disregard for the great danger and consequences that Covid-19 poses to us all. Only at the weekend, 66 new Covid-19 cases were recorded, bringing Uganda’s cumulative total of confirmed cases to 1,500, with 53 alerts from across the country. This means the contagion is right in our midst now.

This also means we have quickly forgotten our struggles to put food on the table for families as we groaned under the burden of ban on public transport, closed salons, arcades, bars, churches, and mosques.

Without a doubt, no one wants to go back to the harsh lockdown measures, enforcement and heavy costs as cited by Transport minister Katumba Wamala.

But Gen Wamala and team would have failed in their duties should they and government not reprimand some members of the Executive, who have undercut standard operating procedures (SOPs) on Covid-19.

The Executive should not make one set of rules for those in government and another for the Opposition and the ordinary person. This has produced unintended consequences as seen in illegal rallies and meetings; all against prevailing bans.

Simply put, no one else, but ourselves, will bear more responsibility for our failure to stick to the SOPs as a first step in stopping another lockdown and spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lest we forget, we haven’t yet overcome the Covid-19 pandemic, but have now joined border crossing-points and truckers as the main pathways of the spread of the deadly virus. From now on, the blame falls squarely on us as leaders, motorists and passengers, for violating the SOPs on gatherings, boda boda, taxi, private transport, and operation of arcades and markets.