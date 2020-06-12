Lowering lending rate is a step in right direction

By EDITOR

Bank of Uganda (BoU) has lowered the economy’s base lending rate - the Central Bank Rate - by 1 per centage point to 7 per cent, down from 8 per cent in April. The move is expected to signal commercial banks to cut lending rates to boost supply of credit and put money in the pockets of consumers, which will in turn boost demand for goods and services.

BoU’s move was informed by the need to stimulate the economy whose output is wobbling below its potential due to the slowed economic activity as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. As workers and consumers remained home during the lockdown while usual supply chains were disrupted, consumers’ purchasing power and demand took a hard hit.

Businesses lost revenue, unemployment levels and loan defaults rose, putting pressure on the banking and financial system in the country.

As lockdown measures are being gradually eased, the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy will be long-lasting. Indeed, an April survey by the United Nations Capital Development Fund notes that 85 per cent of business are on the verge of collapse if they do not get any cash injection soon.

Much as BoU has taken this policy direction, the key question is whether commercial banks will follow suit by repricing loans for their existing borrowers who are cash-strapped and finding difficulty in repaying their loan obligations.

Lowering interest rates can stimulate economic growth by encouraging borrowing and investing. Lower interest rates could also help the economy shake off the effects of Covid-19.

As banks offer loan payment relief to some customers who have been hit by the Covid-19 crisis, it is important that they offer loans at lower interest rates to boost demand in the private sector.

Currently, borrowers want loans worth Shs8 trillion to be restructured. Requests for extension of loans and restructuring of other credit are expected to rise in the coming months as the Covid-19 pandemic spreads.

Loan restructuring means that the terms of the credit facilities are changed, including one or a combination of suspending interest, principal, change of collateral or extension of the repayment period. This trend is likely to significantly affect the banking sector’s earnings, which will be battered by lost interest income and increased provisioning for piling bad debt.

Therefore, financial institutions should lend to borrowers who can only resume their businesses with financial support. They should also be able to identify whether lending will stimulate the business and guarantee that the bank gets paid.

