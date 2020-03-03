New archbishop, steer flock firmly

The issue: New archbishop Our view: Anglican Church of Uganda leaders and those in other spheres of influence should understand that they are holding positions to serve the people and not for people to serve them.

The enthronement of the new Church of Uganda ArchBishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu on Sunday at Namirembe Cathedral was a very colourful affair. Throngs of people, including President Museveni and First Lady Janet, politicians, leaders of other faiths as well as guests from other countries graced the occasion. Notably, the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Portal Welby as well as Archbishop Foley Beach from North America were in attendance.

Top on the agenda was talk about the refusal to of gay marriages, not to allow abortion as a birth control method and having exemplary leadership.

Perhaps what did not get as much attention, but which was important, was the advice given by Beach, the guest preacher, during his sermon. While Archbishop Beach praised the Church for standing strong and encouraged Dr Kaziimba to have sacrificial love for his flock, he also cautioned him about the trials that would come his way.

“We may have to wrestle with difficult decisions, which caused us to sacrifice. Jesus did not compromise his mission to the world. He remained steadfast in his calling. Archbishop-elect Stephen, this is a constant challenge for the leader in God’s church. You will have many opportunities to deviate from the course which God has called you to run. You will have many chances to set aside God’s word.

You will have good and godly people tempt you to get off-track. There will be bishops, there will be politicians, there will be friends, there will be family members. Our challenge and your challenge is to run with endurance the race that God has laid out for you to run,” Archbishop Beach preached.

These words could not have come at a better time and are necessary for reflection not just for Dr Kaziimba, but all religious leaders around the country.

Uganda has been besieged by men of the cloth, who sometimes lie to their flock in order to gain wealth; who find themselves in bed with politicians and ignore what the people need so as to keep their power; who accept what should be unacceptable; who put themselves before those they lead; who have forgotten what part sacrifice plays in their lives; and who seem to have deviated from the very mission they are called to.