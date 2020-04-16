Nobody should reap from corona

By Editor

Nobody should take advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic and related countrywide lockdown to illicitly enrich themselves at the expense of the public.

The authorities placed at the frontline of combating the pandemic and its effects should execute their responsibilities diligently. Otherwise, we may lose the good progress the country has so far achieved on fighting Covid-19.

Ailing people are stranded in homes because they can’t get movement permits to reach hospitals. Some are dying at home or on the road after failing to secure movement permits from RDCs to go to hospital.

Yet when President Museveni banned private transport, he made exceptions. He allowed RDCs to give permits only for private cars to drive emergency cases to hospitals. However, the RDCs are abusing the authority the President gave them.

First, some RDCs are not available on phone or in office. They have denied deserving people movement permits to seek medical care, claiming they are overwhelmed by the numbers. Emergency cases cannot be overwhelming because people cannot fall sick in large numbers at the same time as if they are suffering from an epidemic.

Instead, RDCs have issued so many permits to underserving people who want to drive their private cars around. Thus, despite the ongoing lockdown and ban on transport, traffic jams are surprisingly beginning to build up in towns because of so many private cars that have been allowed on the road with permits from RDCs.

These cars are taking or collecting patients. Traffic police cannot arrest them because they carry permits from an RDC. Why did RDCs issue these permits to all these cars for non-emergency cases? This suggests corruption. Some RDCs have turned the permit matter into a business, thus undermining the President’s directive on prevention of coronavirus.