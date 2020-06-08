Observe guidelines in public transport

By Editor

After a two-month ban as a measure to control the spread of coronavirus, the restriction on public transport was finally lifted last week. But there is a caveat. They are strictly required to carry half capacity to ensure social distancing is observed.

Other conditions include wearing facemasks by all on board and hand sanitising before boarding. The ban on public transport remains in place in border districts where the spread of Covid-19 from neighbouring countries remains high.

The resumption of public transport was met with challenges, with several travellers spending nights at parks. Long queues were seen at boarding points because there were very few vehicles - a result of the mandatory registration exercise that had not been completed by the time the ban on public transport was partially lifted last week.

This led to congestion at taxi parks and bus terminals and rules on social distancing were flouted. In many parts of the country, it wasn’t any different. Vehicles are supposed to carry half capacity but many were not observing the set guidelines. This exposes travellers to infection at a time when community spread is increasingly being registered.

Another concern is the high fares. It is understandable, and expected, that fares would rise because vehicles would not operate at full capacity yet fuel costs remain high. There were discussions among stakeholders in the transport sector about this and the new costs were made public.

For many routes – both long distance and within the city – fares were doubled. However, there are reports that some operators are levying exorbitant costs on travellers. Some travellers are paying more than three times the usual cost or even more to travel to their destination.

At a time when people are struggling to survive, with businesses collapsing and salary cuts, this situation is unsustainable. It is clear that some taxi operators are eager to make up for lost business in the quickest time possible by overcharging passengers. This should be checked because it is unjustifiable and callous.

The guidelines and conditions for lifting the ban on public transport are clear. If they are not enforced, we’ll see a spike in community spread. Beyond compelling transport operators to implement the standard operating procedures issued to them, passengers should take full responsibility for their health by demanding compliance.

Handwashing, sanitising and wearing facemasks are basic preventive measures that we should all follow without having to be reminded by transport operators or security personnel at public places. We must take charge of our health.

