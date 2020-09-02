Oyam, well done for clever homeschooling

By EDITOR

Education stakeholders in Oyam District in northern Uganda deserve a pat on their backs for devising a clever home-schooling delivery plan. See ‘Oyam adopts new learning tools in absence of radios, TVs, Daily Monitor, September 1.

The rural folks did not wait to have their children deteriorate during the lockdown and quickly mobilised local resources and got them learning again. Their ingenuity speaks of the power of resolve, community mobilisation, volunteerism, and triumph over adversity.

This quick thinking contrasts sharply with the central government’s dalliance on what options best suit our students, now locked up at home by the coronavirus disease (Covd-19), for five months. But the government, with an array of technocrats, after five months of both haphazard approach to keeping our school children learning, has belatedly settled on supplying 8,975,900 battery-powered radio sets to students across 136 districts.

On the contrary, by end of April, a little parish in rural northern Uganda, had quickly thought up a solution and had established up to 24 learning centres, with 75 home-based community learning instructors, reaching out to households in four sub-counties!

Admirably, these centres are enforcing the Health ministry’s standard operating procedures (SOPs) and with the pupils sitting at least two metres apart during classes. What is more, all these access points are supplied with hand-washing kit, which is fitted with soap and water. Moreover, this initiative has now reached out to at least 12,000 children in the last five months of lockdown.

Sadly, the government has been blindly hopping from e-learning resources, to printing pullouts in newspapers, and pushing for both radio and TV learning, which are all restricted to the privileged few. These fumbling by government vis-à-vis the solid community initiative, suggests one core fundamental - that not only government has the silver bullet to the country’s problems. Sometimes, it is best to evolve initiative with input by end users before forcing it for adoption.

What government required to do was to convene a conference of technocrats and end-users of our educational system to discuss a way forward rather than impose one-size fits all and tailor-made educational e-resources, pullouts in newspapers, and radio and TV-delivered learning, including for areas without access to any of these media.

In sharp contrast, the seamless adoption of rural homeschooling programme, originated through a bottom-up approach and supported by development agency World Vision, demonstrates the power of end-user approaches to bottlenecks, and ready uptake of solution to some of our national problems, including home-schooling.

