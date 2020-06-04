Prepare well before reopening schools 

By Editor

This week, plan to open schools for candidate classes - Senior Four, Senior Six, Primary Seven and university finalists on June 8 was cancelled and extended for another month.

In his 16th address to the nation on Covid-19 update on Monday, President Museveni said schools would remain closed for one month to allow for preparations. According to the story , ‘Museveni postpones schools reopening,” in this newspaper of Tuesday, the government does not have enough kits to test all students.

It has been reported that the Ministry of Education would require Shs3.8 trillion to test all learners. This is one of the many considerations that must be made before schools can be reopened without escalating the spread of Covid-19.

Therefore, while the Ministry of Education prepares for reopening of schools with workable guidelines for students to safely report to in school, parents will continue playing the role of teachers in the homeschooling initiative, supplemented by radio/television lessons, and learning materials sent by schools as well as others dispatched from the ministry to Resident District Commissioners for distribution to learners.

This means studying from home not just for candidates and university finalists, but also all other learners.

For nearly three months, parents have been grappling with the concept of homeschooling, looking to experts and the Internet on how to successfully homeschool. Thankfully, many schools have been sending learning materials to their students and working with parents to monitor their progress.

Many parents have given testimony to how homeschooling has changed their routines and improved their relationships with their children. Many parents can now better appreciate the role of teachers in the education of their children.

It has been a learning process for all stakeholders, in education, including learners and parents.

Homeschooling calls for flexibility and adaptability. Spoon feeding learners with a set of questions and demanding answers daily for more than 60 days in a row is to say the least retrogressive.