President should meet Bunyonyi ferry pledge

By Editor

On June 24, one Moreen Ninsiima, 15, a Senior Two student at Creamland High School in Kabale Town and Evidence Kakuru, 15, a pupil at Kyenyi Primary School in Muko Sub-county, Rubanda District, drowned in Lake Bunyonyi while sailing in a makeshift canoe returning from harvesting crops from their family gardens. Quite absurd.

However, the two youngsters are not the first victims. Many people continue to drown in the lake while using dugout canoes to go for their daily activities, according to area leaders and residents.

Lake Bunyonyi is believed to be the second deepest lake in Africa. Yet apart from depletion of fish in the lake, locals experience grave transport challenges on a daily basis.

In June 2018, five people, including two babies, died when the boat they travelling on capsised. According to the then area police spokesperson, Mr Elly Matte, the five were using a local boat to cross to Karambo village where they have gardens.

The BBC also reported in 2017 that many children who live near Lake Bunyonyi have to cross the water every day to go to school. It means that they are often late and when the weather is rough, it can be more dangerous.

On August 20, 2016, five people from the same family in Rwanyena village, Rubaya Sub-county, Kabale District, drowned in the lake after their locally made boat capsised. It is estimated that at least four people drown in the lake every month.

Following the numerous accidents, President Museveni in 2016, pledged to construct and tarmack the Kabale-Lake Bunyonyi road. He also pledged to buy a ferry to provide safe transport to the people living around and beyond the lake.

However, nearly four years later, the President is yet to fulfil the pledges. It is unfortunate that many people on the islands continue to lose their lives while using canoes to carry agricultural produce to Kyevu and Muko markets in Rubanda District.

Although the State minister for Finance in charge of Planning, Mr David Bahati, in February last year said the government had secured $18 million (about Shs66 billion) for the construction of the eight-kilometre Kabale-Lake Bunyonyi road and purchase of a ferry to transport people across the lake free of charge, one is left wondering as to how long it will take for the promises to materialise.