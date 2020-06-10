Renew campaign on Covid-19 prevention

By Editor

The Ministry of Health on Sunday reported 30 new confirmed Covid-19 cases, bringing the total tally of the cases in the country to 649. The rising number of cases is quite worrying given that among the new cases are four more frontline health workers and three security personnel.

The rate of increase of the Covid-19 cases in the country should be a wake-up call to all citizens that there are serious gaps in the manner in which the population is beginning to perceive coronavirus.

At the launch of the fight to prevent the spread of the virus in the country in March, the President said “we can defeat Covid-19,” but this was only on condition that each and every one observed and followed guidelines issued by the Health ministry.

These include frequent washing of hands with clean water and soap, not touching the mouth, the eyes and the nose) and observing social distancing, among others. The country was put country under lockdown, meaning people were to stay home and avoid making movements.

Indeed, Ugandans initially observed these directives for fear of contracting the virus and dying as a result. Unfortunately, the population currently seems to have developed laxity.

For instance, despite the government guidelines that require everyone - from six years and above - to wear a facemask in public place, this is currently not being strictly observed, yet coronavirus cases continue to rise. We cannot overemphasise wearing of facemasks, especially at a time when the World Health Organisation, now says masks should be worn in public where social distancing is not possible, to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The world health body also has elaborate guidelines that, if followed properly, can reduce possibility of being infected or spreading Covid-19 to others. Uganda’s Health ministry has regularly dispensed useful preventive measures for the public. As Covid-19 cases rise, the ministry should not drop the ball on public awareness.

Random walk around town will show that the health preventive measures that were robustly followed are no longer as strictly observed as in March. Some shops that enforced handwashing no longer do so. Fewer public places are offering sanitisers that they did when the pandemic was first declared in the country.