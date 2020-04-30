Review transport policy to curb road carnage

The issue: Road safety report Our view: Statistics show that bulk means of transport such as buses and coasters are less prone to accidents, meaning that with well developed and functional public transport, and restricted number of taxis, road carnage would reduce considerably.

By Editor

The government and relevant stakeholders need to make strategic interventions to curb road carnage in the country. The carnage on our roads is hitting scaring records.

Last year, a total of 3,880 people were killed in road accidents, according to the latest police accident report, released this week. The country also lost 3,689 people in the previous year – 2018. There is no reason authorities should not be hearing the alarm chiming for immediate action.

At the death rate of 3,880 people a year, in the next five years, 20,000 people will have died on our roads. This number equates to death of an entire voting population in some constituencies in Uganda.

Analysis and observations of the police accident report shows that most deaths occurred among people using boda boda and taxis for transport. In comparison, deaths were much lower among people using buses and omnibuses. Deaths in passenger vehicles – coasters – which carry between 20 and 50 passengers, reduced by 73 per cent last year from 2018. Death of bus passengers dropped from 48 in 2018 to 27 in 2019.

These statistics provide key points for policy makers and industry players. The high death rates are caused mainly by reckless and undisciplined drivers, weak traffic law enforcement systems, as well as unsafe and vulnerable means of transport.

The statistics tell us that bulk means of transport such as buses and coasters are less prone to accidents.

This means with a well-developed and functional public transport system of buses and coasters, and restricted number of taxis, the road carnage would reduce considerably.

Add to this an efficient railway system with a well-developed train network serving various parts of the country, we would end the current menace on our roads.