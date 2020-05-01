Salaries should take priority

By Editor

Today is the International Labour Day. It’s a day the nation should be dedicating to paying tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity, and well-being of our country. Given the endless plight of workers, the day has mainly been used to reflect and demand that government meets its obligations to guarantee the rights of workers.

But today it is more than that. The coronavirus pandemic has turned out like a flood swallowing workers, wiping out the national celebrations and dumping a very unfortunate debris on thousands of workers in the country inform of non-payment of salaries.

As heads of schools donated to the National Task Force on Covid-19, several teachers, especially in private schools, cried out for relief food saying they had not been paid since the president closed all education institutions in March to combat the pandemic.

This sad irony is playing out in other sectors as well.

The Uganda Hotel Owners’ Association revealed that their members have been forced to send at least 400,000 employees on unpaid leave due to the Covid-19 lockdown that has plunged tourism, the country’s biggest foreign exchange earner and other sectors of the economy, into disarray. But the same hotels have donated at least Shs30 million to the Covid-19 taskforce.

Whereas every worker appreciates that Covid-19 has the global economy reeling with many organisations pushed into layoffs and cutting back on salary obligations, it’s a shame that, in Uganda, reneging on salary obligation to workers is being treated as some form of fad.

Donating to the National Task Force on Covid-19 is commendable; we all must fight the deadly virus. But not at the expense of workers. It defeats the essence of the donation when organisations and institutions give with one heart to feed the vulnerable populace but their employees are going hungry. The donations are supposed to serve the very purpose for which these organisaitons and institutions are sending their staff into.

So far, the government says it has received cash donations of about Shs6 billion and 50 vehicles. A chunk of these donations reflects the sorrow and punctuated yawns of thousands of workers across the country. Corporate Social Responsibility is indeed a charitable deed but the old age adage that charity begins at home should not be lost on employers seeking to donate.