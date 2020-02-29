Stop trigger-happy security personnel

By Editorial

This newspaper has reported two incidents in the country this week that involved the death of two citizens in unclear circumstances. The first one involved Ritah Nabukenya, a supporter of the People Power movement, who was allegedly knocked dead in a motor crash involving a police patrol pick-up truck and boda boda riders in Nakawa, Kampala.

Kyadondo East Member of Parliament and leader of People Power, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, maintains that Nabukenya was run over by a police patrol truck hours after his consultative meeting at Pope Paul Memorial hotel had been blocked by police. Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, issued a statement which indicated that Nabukenya, a resident of Bunamwaya, was seriously injured after falling off a boda boda as the rider attempted to overtake their patrol truck.

Before the country would come to terms with the demise of Nabukenya, Daniel Kyeyune, another reported People Power supporter and son of a police officer, was shot in the head and died instantly. The blame game has been ongoing, with police and Local Defence Unit personnel denying involvement and pointing the accusing finger at each other. The two deaths are shrouded in controversy and do not portend well.

Lately, there has been bullet discharges by security personnel under the slightest provocation, mostly discharged against Opposition rallies or processions in form of dispersing or disbanding them. Many errant security personnel could be misusing their guns, firing bullets where other crowd management methods and technics could have served, and in the end leading to the ending of innocent lives. Such a situation must not be allowed to escalate.

This is a political year, the Electoral Commission has already released the election road map indicating that anywhere in the months of October and November, there will be parliamentary and presidential nominations. It will likely be a politically charged year and tempers are likely to flare, and some overzealous gun-wielding security forces may want to resort to use of their guns to rein in potentially volatile situations.

Competition abound, it should be exercised with restraint and government must first bring the errant security personnel to book, then read the riot act to all gun-holding personnel to use their weapons as standard procedures demand, not at the whim of excited commands and controls.

This kind of situation is creating anarchy, unnecessary fear in the populace. Secondly, police is not making matters any better by explaining its omissions and trying to pass the buck. They should own up where they have fallen short.