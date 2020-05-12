Support efforts seeking end to domestic violence

By Editor

The last week has seen a number of cases of domestic violence reported that have shocked and saddened many. There was the shooting of Jacqueline Nagasha by Robert Muyaga, a member of the resrve force, who was reported to be her husband, last Friday. He also killed Francis Musasizi, the LC1 chairperson of Lutovu B Village, Malongo Sub-county in Lwengo District.

The brutal killings are said to have happened because of a love-triangle. Muyaga was later killed as he resisted arrest. On the same day, it was reported that a boda boda operator, Yasin Mbago, had strangled his wife and two children.

The previous week, it was also reported that a one Sadam Sewanyana killed his two relatives before committing suicide by setting his house on fire in Mubende Municipality after having had misunderstandings with his wife.

According to the Uganda Police Annual Crime Report, 2019, there were 13,693 cases of Domestic Violence reported to Police indicating a 1.9 per cent decrease from the previous year. Regions in the north and east such as Aswa East Kyoga and North Kyoga topped the table with the highest number of cases reported. Some of the main causes were indicated as dispute over family property, failure to provide for the family, drug and substance abuse, and infidelity.

The cry has always been for people facing domestic violence to be given protection from their attackers. When people report such acts to Police, they should be assured that the matter will be handled and not worry that the Police will instead be bribed.

When such cases go to court, the people should be assured that the law will be fair and their case heard in reasonably good time and justice provided. Aside from that and perhaps more importantly, counselling, teaching and helping families learn how to handle conflicts and disputes would go a long way in curbing this problem. Many organisations are doing this by providing counselling services, community outreaches and mediation.

Advertisement

These organisations should be supported with resources such as funds, training and others to facilitate extension of service to as many villages as possible. Habits and certain dangerous traditions take long to break. This calls for sustained efforts among all players and stakeholders fighting to end domestic violence.