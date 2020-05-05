We cannot afford to relax too soon

By Editor

This newspaper yesterday chose, for all the right reasons, to splash the story of Police planning restrictions to barracks after an officer in Masindi tested positive for Covid-19.

Essential service providers like health workers, journalists, security officers, food sellers, cleaners, drivers, industry workers, and utility service providers, among others, have risked their lives to see that the nation is served throughout the lockdown period.

They have ensured that the rest of the country can maintain some semblance of normal life during this health crisis even when they might be facing challenges of low pay, and inadequate personal protective equipment.

Whereas hospitals, media houses and a few market places, issued restrictions and put up measures at their workplaces, the security officers – especially those on the road – had little, sometimes, no protective gear yet they are operating in areas where they are highly exposed to the virus.

Members of the security forces have for the past six weeks worked tirelessly to see that the public adhered to the measures issued by the President and at the same time maintaining security during curfew hours, yet they largely forgot about themselves or let down the guard on some days.

It is no wonder that the 29-year-old policeman who tested positive for the virus was in charge of enforcing curfew in the district and is said to have acquired the virus from a truck driver.

The safety of security forces, like all other citizens, should be treated with a lot of care. An outbreak of the pandemic in a barracks would be disastrous for our systems.

It is, therefore, plausible that police have resolved to issue tougher restrictions on movement within and to barracks after the quarantining of the entire barracks of 104 personnel and their families in Masindi.

As we continue managing the pandemic’s onslaught, we need to take care of those that are working in critical areas and ensure their safety. Likewise, if the lockdown is eased, all those leaving home after so many weeks should keep in mind that the virus is still with us and a vaccine is yet to be found.