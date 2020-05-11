By Emilly Comfort Maractho

Social scientists have made the point that the concept of social distancing is being misused and abused. As I contemplated these two concepts, I lost my deputy mother, my mum’s younger sister, Christine Nyivuru, whom I spent much of my secondary school years with.

My cousins and I decided that even if we could not all be at the burial, we needed to be there for our mothers who were disoriented by their loss. Our aunt was a special person, totally loved and we were all hurt deeply.

Thankfully, I discovered efficiency exists in some places in the real sense of the word. I wrote to the Minister of Works and Transport, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, requesting for special clearance to travel and was called in two hours that my letter was ready.

I was cleared to travel. For a person who has been in the house since mid-March, this was most appreciated. Dealing with quarantine and then lockdown were hard enough, not going home at this difficult time was going to be another form of death.

The trip gave me on opportunity to experience lockdown in other places.

In Kigumba, we spent an hour waiting for the others behind us. Across the road from us, two trucks were packed. There was a bench by one and six people seated, two standing. They were chatting, laughing and even holding hands. Then we walked to the shops. It seemed like the concept of lockdown had not been heard of here. Save for the hand wash facility at the shops, nothing else indicated something unusual going on.

The lockdown guidelines adopted have created a physical distance between families and friends in the sense that you cannot travel on impulse. It has in particular changed the way that we do many things. We painfully sent out announcements that only our family would put my aunt rest, but it did not stop our family and friends from making those calls, sending us money, and supporting us in ways that they would with their presence. People I had taken so long hearing from were calling with sympathies.

We had a small and short funeral.

We all agreed this was not what she deserved, but we understood. No one is getting what they deserve these days. We did our best to observe the Ministry of Health burial guidelines, maintained the social distance although not always succeeding, but socially we were very connected. Those within walking distance, checked on us. And we appreciated.

In so many ways, the lockdown guidelines have mainly been punishing for people in Kampala and its environs or some districts where their district leaders are strict. Gulu and surrounding districts, learning from Ebola, are determined to do their best and not taking chances.

Still, one must worry about the end of lockdown, not for medical reasons or Covid-19, but social ones. One of the things leaders are talking about now is domestic violence in communities and alcoholism. The breakdown of social systems in Africa is more catastrophic than even economic, because we are typically social and community beings. We thrive because of our community and support ourselves.

Many people are dealing with sharing their resources. A person working in a bar, earning little money for food has not worked for close to two months now. They have to depend on relatives for handouts. Even if they got food from the government, it says little about their needs or how they will cope after lockdown. Most businesses will not reopen to the scale that they were for a while, hence loss of jobs.

I stopped over at Kabalega Diners at Kafu, my ritual when I drive home because they have very clean restrooms and really nice samosas and lemon tea. I usually refresh and relax there. It was difficult to recognise it. The restrooms were still spotless, the hand wash soap available. The large compound was well done. I can only imagine the maintenance work going on. The bills they incur, and yet they have no guests. I also thought about the many people who were employed there as waitresses and cooks, what this means for them. I used the restroom and left, thinking about them.

While we have been served lockdown in piecemeal, it is adding up. The pressure for individuals is building up. There are many organisations that will not be able to pay salaries or run their community projects after lockdown. I have heard of non-governmental organisations whose approved projects cannot start and money cannot be spent. Others are drastically cutting down on man power. Some institutions will also rethink their methods. All these are issues to grapple with in the next few months.

I now see that we will still need physical distancing even after official the lockdown ends, but some serious social support will be needed. Social scientists should find their space to play their role and not think science alone will cut this. There is much work to do and their role is critical.