Address coronavirus social stigma

By Denis Nuwagaba

Ever since a Ugandan tested positive for Covid-19 on March 22, a number of stringent measures have been adopted by the President and Health ministry to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Some successes have been attained in keeping numbers of those infected low compared to developed countries where the virus is killing many people. While Uganda’s efforts to contain Covid-19 are commendable, the mental health impact of the virus remains a big gap in the national response.

Experts advise that as was the case with HIV/Aids, a more coordinated attitude change and psychological support framework should urgently be put in place to tackle the unseen anxiety and depression building up as a result of social-economic disruption caused by the Covid-19 virus to individuals and their families.

For example, individuals suspected of having Covid-19 in Hoima and other parts of the country have been publicly ridiculed by community members and called “corona” instead of their real names.

As a result of lockdown, police have indicate that domestic violence is on the rise with some lives being lost, false messages on coronavirus continue to spread via social media.

This creates more fear and anxiety and if not controlled, could result in adverse mental health breakdown, including suicide.

This being a new disease, there is lack of harmonised messages and skills gaps by frontline service providers such as health workers, teachers, social workers, faith and community leaders. In addition, critically vulnerable groups, including the elderly, children in poverty-stricken households, pregnant women, persons with disabilities, persons with underlying medical conditions such as those living with HIV/Aids and other non-communicable diseases, have been disproportionately affected.

This calls for urgent interventions to flatten the curve by preventing further spread, stop death and address social stigma as well as build capacity for individuals, families and community resilience.

The time is ripe for national association of social workers in Uganda to provide technical guidance and leadership in coordinating a psycho-social component of the Covid-19 national response.