Apology to the Kabaka of Buganda

By Editor

Our story, "How US fallout with Mengo froze Kasubi Tombs funds", on Monday April 20, 2020, contained inaccuracies. The correct amount offered by the U.S. Embassy was $5,000 and not $250,000 as we reported. There was also no fallout between Mengo and the US embassy.

The money was meant for the erection of an information board. It wasn't used in the specific time-frame and was refunded hence accounted for.

We sincerely apologise to His Majesty the Kabaka, the Katikkiro and to the Buganda Kingdom officials for any inconveniences caused by our misreporting.