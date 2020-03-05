Conducting census on schools is odd

By Percy Mulamba

I am disturbed to learn that the Ministry of Education and Sports is set to conduct a census to ascertain the number of schools, teachers, pupils, type of infrastructure and other details of schools in the country. What does this mean? There is no functioning department of planning in the ministry.

Uganda has a myriad of agencies, bodies and ministry units all set up to provide planning and offer useful data for planning purposes. These include the National Planning Authority, Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos), Uganda Revenue Authority, Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) and a planning unit in the Ministry of Education.

It is disappointing, embarrassing and a discredit to the different agencies and bodies that are mandated to manage the planning function for this country.

This means Uneb does not know the number of schools registered with it. The National Planning Authority never plans for the educational sector and Ubos has no single record of the number of schools in the country.

Over time, we have seen and heard teachers’ salaries being withheld under the pretext of cleaning the data base and removing ghost teachers. This has been done since 1986 and it has caused a lot of misery to vulnerable teachers.

Today, the public is being told of another census of teachers again. Is the planning function in Uganda up to its task? This means that the teachers payroll which is run by Finance ministry has wrong statistics and hence paying off colossal sums of money to ghost teachers.

The Ministry of Education has run a number of grants that have seen the building of a number of infrastructural projects in the different schools. Did this information on the new and old buildings disappear because of the apparent need to do a census of the school buildings in the

country?

We have inspectors of schools in the different regions of the country. What is the role of these school inspectors? Is it to pick bribes as they permit unworthy private schools to operate? It is only in Uganda that there will be a reason for public expenditure on anything.