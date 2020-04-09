Consider other services in face of Corona

By Precious Mutoru

In the past fortnight, Uganda has transitioned from a State of enforcing safety precautions to stricter measures on movement and interaction as the Covid-19 cases continue to rise.

Many operations across the country have come to a standstill except the essential ones such as the media, banks, food markets, pharmacies, and medical centres, among others.

The national crisis response has caused a shift in the health system, with more focus now on prevention and management of Covid-19 and minimal efforts directed towards continued delivery of other essential health services such as those pertaining to individuals’ sexual and reproductive health (SRH).

Twenty-three directives have been issued since the first presidential address on March 18. Some of these require people to stay home, refer to self-diagnosis guidelines to determine whether they are unwell, self-isolate, etc.

The ban on both public and private transport across the country has led individuals to utilise home deliveries for their essential needs and other forms of self-management to maintain their health.

The indirect, but urgent need for self-care has dramatically increased, necessitating individuals to rely on their ability to maintain own health without the support of healthcare providers.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines self-care as the ability of individuals, families and communities to promote health, prevent disease, maintain health, and to cope with illness and disability with or without the support of a healthcare provider.

Although communities have been practicing self-care for centuries, the momentum for self-care grew midway 2019, when WHO launched the WHO Consolidated Guidelines on Self-Care Interventions in Health for Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights.

The Ministry of Health and partners in Uganda have successfully rolled out several self-care interventions for sexual reproductive health, including HIV self-testing, oral PrEP for HIV prevention, self-administered injectable and emergency contraception, pregnancy self-testing and condoms.

In difficult times such as these, when the healthcare system is stretched, self-care presents a unique opportunity to relieve considerable burden of care, with optimisation of interventions to ensure continuation of other essential healthcare.

For instance, a woman who uses the self-administered injectable contraception as a method of choice can continue to prevent pregnancy amid the crisis, without necessarily accessing a health facility, since the vials (packaged in complete dosages) can be kept safely at home.

The reproductive health needs will continue to exist, and self-care could be a complementary mechanism, with potential to strengthen the health service delivery muscle, even beyond the Covid-19 pandemic crisis.