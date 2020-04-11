Corona: Life is precious so stay home

By Hassard Sempeera

I would like to provide react to the trending question: “Why is it that Africa is not hard hit by Covid-19?” I want to remind fellow Africans that even where the virus has hit hard, there were zero case until where they are today.

However, the difference lies in the way the leaders and the public understand the realities about the disease. We must also realise that in countries hard-hit by coronavirus, the leaders, as well as the population, underestimated the power of this invisible enemy.

Its true directing people to stay home is a very radical move, but we must understand that the strangeness of the virus absolutely requires painful measures to be undertaken. Directing people to stay home cuts down the number of individuals an infected person would interact with and pass on the infection.

This slows down the rate of infections as less people get the disease which, consequently, reduces the extent the corona pandemic would ravage the country. Why are many people dying? The reason is because the national healthcare system in some of the affected countries are overwhelmed - the ambulance system, hospitals and health workers are receiving big numbers of patients beyond those they can provide services to.

In such a situation, healthcare provision is reduced to priority healthcare. It is true that reports attribute Covid-19 to largely older people, which would be an advantage to Africa, which is dominated by a young population. But trends are changing. We are seeing more young people beginning to die as well. This is an indication that with an overwhelmed health system, anything can happen.

Therefore, we need to think about what would happen to our health system in a situation where the main funders are also battling their own survival. In my culture, there is a saying that someone who has ever been beaten by a snake will always be cautious even when they see a rope.

African leaders and the people they lead should look at Covid-19 cautiously given the struggles they have gone through fighting HIV/Aids and recently, the Ebola outbreaks. Such experiences are good for us to remember the long way we have come. Uganda is one of the countries that has scored highly in fighting HIV/Aids and the Ebola epidemic. It will be a surprise if it fails to control Covid-19.

Anybody, including the brave, can be taken by a surprise. However, in a situation such as where we are today, African countries should be a like a boxer who is preparing to fight a world champion. The boxer should know that being a world champion does not come on a silver platter; you must have won in a ring.

Thus, the boxer needs to rebuild their experience and capitalise on the weaknesses of the world champion if he is to win the fight. Covid-19 has been declared a pandemic by WHO, meaning it has knocked out many in the “ring.”

It is now time for Africa to re-ignite its experience and learn from friends, who have been in the battle and act appropriately.

We must all remember that despite success man has achieved, creating new life may not come true. Replacing your life is not possible. Life is priceless. Please stay home and save lives.