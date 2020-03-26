Coronavirus brings world together

By Patrick Gukiina Musoke

As Albert Einstein remarked: “The significant problems we face in life cannot be solved at the same level of thinking we were at when we created them.

We need to free our minds and soar to heights of thought previously thought unsustainable in order to get ourselves out of the predicament we are in today.”

It is unprecedented and unthought-of that in the 21st Century, the world with all the multitude of professionals from all parts, improved systems of healthcare, advancement in technology, research and development of artificial intelligence technology could be stunned by the emergence of an “invisible” enemy that has claimed lives of many people to the extent of warranting border shutdowns and self-dependence in a bid to restrict and prevent the spread of the “invisible enemy” that has come to be known as Covid-19.

The outbreak of Covid-19 has not only united the world to fight a common enemy, but it has also made it known to the world that healthcare should be a key aspect of concentration in the current and future generations and thus should never again be underestimated.

It is also quite evident that issues of healthcare are no longer issues of specific countries or continents, but are issues of humanity to deal with. Whoever imagined that the problems of China, USA, Italy would also be the problems of South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, etc?

This should serve as a catalyst to the kind of unity and cooperation the world needs to adopt. Unity that knows no borders.

Many countries have always concentrated on developing an arsenal of weaponry to a level that nuclear testing became a subject of debate at the expense of many other vital systems of political, scientific and economic development in various countries.

Now given the experience the world has obtained following coronavirus outbreak, there should be increased funding into continuous scientific research that can be able to counter increasing global challenges.

Similarly, the world should be a global village because it is composed of humanity that faces similar problems and similar risks if not well anticipated and handled well.

Nevertheless, our forefathers correctly observed and stated that with the outbreak of crises also comes with great opportunities.

With the current border shut downs and forced self-dependence, it is high time we thought of producing what we have been importing locally as well as enhancing our skills and capacity to competitively promote self-dependence that will create more employment opportunities for Ugandans and improve our balance of payment. Our attitude on healthcare issues also need to change.

There is no better time than now to consider the healthcare system as key in nation-building as well as human survival.