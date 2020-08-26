Covid: Why we should end class society

By Patrick Gukiina Musoke

The history of classism is as old as mankind and can be derived right from the king and servant systems that existed in various societies around the world.

However, classism does not and did not only end with societies, but it also goes to the foothold of the various countries and continents, especially with the emergence of developed and developing world.

Nevertheless, one common point of equilibrium is the classical inter-dependence between both the superiors and the so-called inferiors in that the existence of either is fit and makes that of the other more viable and sustainable.

With an estimation of more than 2,000 years, the world has been characterised by technological improvements, agricultural mordernisations that saw the emergence of pesticides, huge military advancements, which have been seen as a key determinant of who holds more weight as far as the international class system.

More recently, robotic developments, which have been an epic centre, especially as regards the replacement of human labour and performing key complicated tasks.

We also reached the extent of ranking countries according to who has more might and economic power to destroy and suppress the others. And many times, we have been deceived by the various levels of development and border engagements to think that we are different people. We quickly forget that borders are a fictitious creation of a superior and no one had a choice on where to be placed.

Advertisement

It is like the herdsmen who sit and divide their cattle and the cattle get a feeling of pride and esteem to think they are completely different. We forget that humanity faces common problems and challenges. We tend to consider superiority at the expense of ideas.

Classism is what will end the world if world leaders do not open their eyes to see the grave dangers enshrined in a one-man one-family system just as it has been exposed with the emergence of Covid-19, which is just a storm in a tea cup of what happens when a member of one family sneezes and you don’t find it in your interest to assist, control and get rid of the flu. It is like a fire that burns your neighbours place and you celebrate, not knowing the fire could simply move to your house as well.

It is high time countries put aside their differences and focus on how to promote human survival.

We need to bury our barriers and cement bridges to ensure that we meet the new world challenges.