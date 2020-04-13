Covid-19 effect on Kampala air

By Eddie Ojara

The Covid-19 pandemic has within a short time become a health crisis, which has resulted in a drastic global economic shutdown.

While historically this has also been significant in the cleaning of the air in many cities across the world, production of the longest stretch of clean air in most cities has been seen in more than a generation.

The March 2020 Air Quality Index compiled by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of the United States shows that there has been dramatic reduction in air pollution in cities such as Los Angeles, Michigan, and New York, among others.

In New Delhi, India, the city has for the first time experienced a state of clean air after decades of exposure to air pollutants.

In the case of Kampala, the “stay safe, stay home” and social distancing that has seen a reduction in the number of cars on the city roads has led to a drastic reduction of air pollution across the city.

According to the Air Quality Index, the concentration of particulate pollutants PM2.5, has for the past two weeks been below 90 µg/m3 compared to 180+ µg/m3 concentration levels before the Covid-19 outbreak and the shutdown initiative in the city.

This can be seen by the brownish haze that settles on top of the city on weekdays, especially in the morning and evening hours. This has increased visibility miles away in all directions.

The disturbing smog results from traffic emission spews into the air during the morning rush hours. This layer of air pollution is held in the atmosphere due to the effect of inversions resulting from tall buildings in Kampala and topography together with the prevailing weather conditions backed by the ultraviolet rays and other pollutants like volatile organic compounds.

It is obvious that the drastic improvement in the air quality, through a reduction on the particulate pollution, carbon dioxide, nitrogen dioxide and ozone that we breath, is due to the fact that many people in Kampala and other parts of the world are driving less and staying more at home.

However, the effects of other meteorological conditions like strong winds, rain showers also played some roles on the reduction of air pollutants, according to previous studies on air pollution in Kampala.