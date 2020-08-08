Covid-19 puts some EAC institutions to test

By Kenedy Musekura

East African Community (EAC) has various organs such as the East African Science and Technology Commission (EASTECO), The Inter-University Council for East Africa (IUCEA), The East Development Bank (EADB), The East African African Health Research Commission (EAHRC), The Civil Aviation Safety and Security Oversight Angency (CASSOA) East African Law Society and so forth.

Covid-19 seems to be testing some of the above institutions credentials as they seem to be struggling to keep their heads above Covid-19. For instance, look at aspect such as education. With schools closed, you would imagine this would be the ideal time for IUCEA to bring on board various academicians to dissect and provide ideas to the EAC states on of how they can open schools.

On the other hand, the EAHRC would be towards bringing together scientists in the region with an aim of not only developing a vaccine for the Covid-19 pandemic, but also to be among the scientists who would be the first with discovery hence earning the well-deserved branding rights that accrue to such ground breaking innovations.

From what we hear or read, both Western and Eastern world scientists are working hard not only to develop Covid-19 vaccine, but also therein they are in the race for setting a precedent on which region or country that will be the first to develop the vaccine that the entire globe is anxiouslywaiting for like almost the second coming of Jesus Christ.

Second, one of the agendas among the EAC states, is to open their airports.

However, every country seems to be having different schedule on when to open their airport. One of the objectives EAC Civil Aviation Safety and Security Oversight Angency Act 2009, enjoins members to, among others, provide the partner States with an appropriate forum and structure to discuss, plan and implement common measures required for achieving the safe and orderly development of international civil aviation..., providing guidance and assistance to partner states including putting in place measures for resource sharing particularly for the technical personnel.

This is the perfect moment to operationalise many of the aims embedded in the Act.

Ordinary citizens should collectively shoulder some blame too, for failing to utilise or invoke some of the avenues availed to us to demand for accountability from leaders of EAC. For instance, a look into Rules of Procedure for the Organs of the East Community part VI(6), particularly Rule 18, gives procedures where any member can raise questions to council.

Under Rule 86, it provides a room for a petition. Many sectors such as education, entertainment, sports etc, are suffering silently in the region without giving EAC organs a run for their money. Draftsmen of these laws foresaw that at a given time, EAC may find itself in a ‘ditch’ like the one it finds itself currently with Covid-19, place strong steps in form of laws and organs to aid EAC member states to climb out like in a Covid-19 situation we are in today.

Therefore, if the EAC leaders are reluctant in stewardship of the community, the question is are citizen burthering to be curious in finding where the radder is for themselves?

Lastly, Covid-19 is indicting many of the EAC institutions and EAC laws and policies governing those organs. A German-born theoretical physicist who developed the theory of relativity-Albert Einstein caution us hence:”Nothing is more destructive of respect for the government and the law of the land than passing laws which cannot be enforced’.