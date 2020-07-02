Go slow on 2021 election excitement

By Carol Mukisa Nyangoma

Political talk and discussions are selling like hot cake these days. The excitement or rather pressure, is evident in the media. It is either politics or politics.

Nearly everyone is picking interest in the political developments in the country. Gone are the days when it would be a chosen few to contest political positions at all levels.

Today, anyone, provided they can express themselves eloquently and indulge in dramatic shows, and of course, give handouts to wananchi, they qualify to enter the political ring, their moral standing, history, honesty, commitment and determination, among others, notwithstanding.

“A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way” John C. Maxwell, said.

But how many aspiring leaders can fit this bill. Many just talk the way, but actually do not know the way. All the attention and perhaps resources been directed to politics, and perhaps all the resources. I envisage very many contestants dropping this low into debts after 2021 General Election.

Some aspirants are shameless enough given that they have made it clear on their campaigning posts with lines like ‘kanzeyo nanye ndye nkabaandi,’ literally meaning ‘Vote for me so I can go and feast like others are doing.’ This might sound funny, but in reality, it is very absurd to see our country sink.

The saying goes, ‘the fish starts to rot from the head’. Therefore, if our leaders are like this, what shall we make of other people? How will such respond to vices such as the increasing corruption and bribery in the country?

Advertisement

Can we have moral vetting of all people aspiring to assume positions of leadership in the country? Do we realise that the decisions we make on the ballot paper determine the future of our society.

Are the handouts or small items offered to us in exchange for our votes worth it? It is unfortunate that many people are eyeing political position just to eat and not for the development of the communities or country. Worse still, even those who have been in positions of leadership do not want to leave power.

The irony is, even Opposition leaders, especially the MPs, who want change of president, do not want to quit their positions even after they have served for long. Talk of failing to walk the talk!

We are selling off our country to anyone as long as they can give us a meal for the day. It is like a scenario where one sells off an asset for a liability since it can just quench the thirst for a short time.

Ugandans must wake up and make informed decisions. We must live beyond just social media insults, cults and emotions.