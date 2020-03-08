Have faith, Museveni can be defeated using ballot

By George Muhimbise

Whenever we head for elections, there is always debate on whether President Museveni can be remove from power through an election organised by him. Many Opposition leaders doubt this, a position that Mr Museveni would want us to take. He gets happy when we believe that a ballot can’t remove him from power. Yet the moment we hold that belief, we get psychologically defeated and can’t prepare to defeat him. This is because what you believe in is most likely what shall be because how you programme yourself is dictated by your beliefs.

People have done great things which, without faith, ordinarily look impossible such as inventing phones, automobiles, computers, planes, etc. In his book, Tough Tmes Never Last But Tough People Do, Robert H Schuller says: “The word possibility is another key word to success…., it creates a mental climate conducive to creativity. Simply suggesting that something might be possible releases creative brain cells from their invisible prison of subconscious defence mechanisms.”

So, we should have faith we can take power through the ballot.

George Muhimbise,

muhimbiseg@gmail.com