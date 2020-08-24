Message for Tororo: Love one another

By Dr Josue Okoth

The people of Tororo District are God-loving people and are well blessed with many churches and mosques. They are God’s family and I would like politicians not to divide and rule these God’s people. It is a crime against humanity and against God.

I am not a politician and I have a home in Tororo County and West Budama County. I socialise with both the Iteso and the Jopadhola. Tororo District is not a property of any one; it is greater than any person or a group of people.

Love is greater than culture because love does not hurt. Culture can change; we all know for instance, our traditional dresses have turned into costumes kept in museums, but love is living and cannot be corrupted.

The crisis in Tororo is perpetuated by politicians for selfish reasons. It has harmed families where there are marriages between Itesot and Jopadhola, and the women have suffered most.

Tororo District was carved out of Bukedi District, which was composed of five different tribes, and it used to be called, “United States of Uganda.”

It was an example of how different groups and tribes can work together in peace.

Initially, Bukedi District had its headquarters in Mbale, Maluku where the district council had its seat. Later, the district headquarters and council was transferred to Tororo town. The official language of the council was Luganda.

Tribalism was never felt or practiced. Although some tribes were larger, none claimed dominance over the rest. Much of the decisions were made by consensus. Political leadership was always rotated among the tribes. The truth is that the Iteso in Tororo are more related to the Jopadhola than to the Soroti Iteso.

Likewise, the Jopadhola are more related to the Iteso in Tororo than to the Luo in Kenya or the Langi/Acholi, and even the languages are different. In Tororo District, most homes speak both Ateso and Dhopadhola and naming children in either language has not been a problem.

Today, politicians, especially in Tororo County, are telling their people not to speak Dhopadhola or use Adhola names. The Iteso and the Jopadhola in Tororo have mixed blood which in science is termed hybrid.

Hybrids are improved breed and I believe they could make a district equal to none in their own cocoon in Tororo. History will not help this district; let us defeat through love any temptation of divide and rule ideology.

Recently, Tieng Adhola Institution offered food to Tororo County, but the politicians rejected it yet they always receive sub-standard relief food from donors! Council meetings have been boycotted for five years by councillors from Tororo County and money allocation for the district was returned to the Treasury.

These are not good scenarios for people who have lived together for centuries.