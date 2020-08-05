NCDC should leave assessment to UNEB

By Gayi Ahamed Adnan Mukasa

I want to applaud the new student-centred continuous curriculum designed by the National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC) for the lower secondary.

It is indeed the way to go since it solves the problem of over reliance on the teacher by the student, which further kills research and innovation.

I also understand that it is the method of instruction which mainly changed leaving the content largely intact, a case in point is Biology, which I teach. Emphasis has been put on student research and methods of instruction that encourage a hands-on approach.

However, one area which still breeds confusion is assessment.

I have had the chance to look at guiding questions provided by NCDC both in their study materials circulated to schools during Covid-19 home-schooling.

They are too abstract and not representative of the learning outcomes expected of the very syllabus they themselves designed.

It then begs the question, what is the purpose of all this content which cannot be examined or which is tested in very obscure ways. Their questions are all, but application-type questions.

True assessment has to take into account a student’s ability to comprehend, analyse, apply, evaluate, synthesise, understand or even recall content, no matter the syllabus. You cannot reduce all the testing to one domain only.

The Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) is in the best position to do assessment. I would liken the roles of NCDC and Uneb to those of Parliament and courts.

While the Parliament makes laws, it is courts that interpret the law and give judgment and not vice versa.

Under Uneb, there is the National Assessment of Progress in Education (NAPE), which could do a good job in this new and continuous curriculum to guide learning.

Although Uneb also needs some major overhaul to adapt to the new curriculum, they are best suited to have the final say on assessment.

For example, on the number of papers a subject should have, how many should be theory papers and how many should be practical papers and even the mode of evaluation.

The much celebrated Cambridge exams, for example, still have multiple-choice questions in certain subjects, which the NCDC have decided to abolish completely. Questions must satisfy the learning outcomes, which the NCDC itself have set which many times in the syllabus, call for students’ understanding, synthesis and knowledge (recall).

This state of affairs has not only left students in confusion, but also teachers as they struggle to come up with acceptable questions in line with the new curriculum.