NSSF should consider workers’ plight

By Prof Dr Kayindu Vincent

The Inter-Religious Council of Uganda (IRCU) was established to unite different religions in Uganda so as to promote unity in diversity. Its current chairperson is Mufti Shaban Ramadhan Mubajje.

This body recently made a recommendation to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) to give employees a certain percentage of savings, due to the many challenges they are facing during this trying period of the lockdown.

Many employees, especially those in the private sector, are suffering with accumulated debts, landlords want to chase them away from their residences, they have no money to feed their families, etc. They are not even sure of the future of their jobs.

Though the NSSF Act as it stands doesn’t cater for such, this Act can be amended since it is not like God’s Commandments. Even the President can use his executive powers to cause NSSF to “bail out” its customers in this trying moment.

NSSF collects 15 per cent of monthly individual gross salaries and keeps it as workers’ savings to be given to them after clocking 55 years of age.

Why should employees suffer like this when millions of their money is kept by NSSF? Is it like a child who ignores his sick mother but when she dies, he organises a multi-million funeral ceremony. It is, therefore, our prayer that His Excellency the President intervenes. For God and my country.