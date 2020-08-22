President’s free education idea not practical

By Derick Muloogi

In his televised address to the NRM delegates on August 20, President Museveni hinted at the need for a country to adopt a completely free education programme for the less privileged children.

The President stated that there should be no need for children in universal education to pay any fees. The President argued that most parents cannot afford fees.

Although this is a good idea to the already impoverished section of the country’s population, one would first of all wonder why the head of State is unrelentingly presiding over a country with a significant population that he says are cannot afford the least of the basic terms of education cost sharing after 34 years of his rule.

That notwithstanding, the provision of completely universal free education is not only impractical, but it is also uncalled for. It should be noted that we are living in such a time when even the least that the government could have done to better the current framework of universal education have not been accomplished.

The President should be reminded that in the current form, the greatest challenge to the programme of universal education in Uganda has been inadequate funding, which in some cases, does not even come on time. This, has disfranchised the system to the bone marrow.

The children with special needs have ultimately been neglected in the entire universal education programme. The classrooms are inevitably too congested to enable proper learning.

In some areas, especially in the northern and eastern districts of Uganda, classes are conducted under Mvule trees. This is not to ignore the fact that the current teacher to student ratio in a universal primary school is 1:110.

Seriously, under such conditions, not even angel Gabriel could stimulate formidable learning of our children.

Eventually most children, especially those that need special attention, have simply got “swallowed” up in the classrooms. This has made the programme very less of the desired success.

This universal education programme that has consistently remained short-sighted and failed to account for what happens to the thousands of children after different levels of school, should be streamlined first for quality and not simply thrown onto the public for the sake of quantity.

Therefore, the President should realise that unless there are practical solutions to review the universal education under its current form, making it completely free, is simply is wasteful.

Government should embark on sensitizing the parents about the fact that Universal Education does not necessarily means they abdicate their roles and responsibilities to the governments. It’s simply a softened version of cost sharing in order to better the quality of our education.