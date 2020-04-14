Prioritise agriculture sector as Covid-19 pandemic bites

By John Mugonya

Intensifying efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 is very critical. The world is today focused on saving the lives of people. Economies have suffered effects of quarantines and lockdowns to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Undoubtedly, this comes with enormous strain on the structure, function and performance of market systems, including that of agriculture.

Uganda went into a total lockdown on March 26, but essential service providers, including markets for agricultural produce, were exempted although they were required to follow standard operation procedures (SOPs). Nonetheless, on April 3, some food markets, including Kalerwe market, were closed for not adhering to the set SOPs.

Although the Covid-19 disease has not affected much food supplies, if coordinated steps are not taken now, the current public health crisis might be worsened by hunger, food insecurity and community malnutrition.

This is because in many ways, the coronavirus pandemic has already affected agricultural produce value chains. For instance, by now farmers should have planted crops for the first season.

However, due to lack of inputs as a result of the supply chain disruption and uncertainty about the future, it is most likely that many farmers have not planted any crop and some of them are surviving on the would-be seeds for planting. Besides, support services such as extension services and credit facilities have been constrained.

This, coupled with weather variation challenge and low farm outputs and farmers productivity, will be greatly disrupted. All this will result in food shortage in the post-Covid-19 crisis.

So, while the information about prevention of the spread of Covid-19 is clear to many people, the vulnerable poor in rural and peri-urban areas may not be able to find food to eat. The remedy to the situation would be importation of food.

However, Covid-19 is a global pandemic hence there could be export restrictions by countries to guarantee their domestic food availability. This may worsen our food deficit and increase food prices.

Therefore, to avoid food crisis, the government should prioritise agriculture. The Ministry of Agriculture should distribute seeds, fertilisers and provide support services to farmers.