Security guards vital in Covid-19 war

By Starin Musiimenta

As the war on Covid-19 heightens, there is the crucial sector of private security firms that are critical in fighting this scourge.

Security guards are deployed at nearly every gate of many private and public property, including commercial premises, homes, factories, etc.

One of the preventive measures of this diseases is making sure one washes hands after nearly 20 minutes or as many times as possible.

Whereas many business premises and other buildings have endeavoured to place water, soap, and sanitisers at many entry points, including temperature readers, the enforcement of washing hands and measuring temperature have been left to the security guards.

This strategically places them at the centre of the fight against Covid-19, yet there is little effort put in preparing them for the task.

These teams or their supervisers should have been given special training, supervision, logistical support, etc, to enable them do the job more effectively.

The Health ministry should urge managers of all private security firms to train the guards. The ministry can access information about the guards from police headquarters under the department private security unit.

A quick sensitisation of guards should be arranged. They should also be taught how to share information on the possible suspects of this disease or the entities that breach the preventive measures, etc.

Secondly, given that private security firms are spread countrywide, they should then become source of intelligence. There are about 35,000 private security guards in the country. This is a good number, especially when mobilised to perform any task.

They can even help police and other security agencies in reporting people or organisations not adhering to the lockdown directive.

Thirdly, guards can be a good resource in responding to emergencies, especially if they are provided with logistics, including trucks, ambulances, etc, among others, to facilitate their mobility.

Private security guards have the capacity to facilitate communication, especially if they are equipped with satellite, radio communication, etc. Besides, they can be used for distribution of logistics- food and medical supplies - especially to vulnerable people.

I, therefore, urge the Health ministry to bring security guards on board to help in the fight against the spread of coronavirus as they can be the game changer in this war.

Coronavirus was first detected on December last year and that is where the name Covid-19 was derived from. It is a pneumonia of unknown cause and was first detected in Wuhan, China, according to World Health Organisation (WHO).

The coronavirus outbreak was declared a public Health Emergency of International Concern on January 30.

The whole world is now struggling with how to contain the coronavirus. The coronavirus cases are 474,968 and death 21,353 while those who have recovered are 114, 787, according to worldometer website.

At least 170 countries and territories out of 195 have been affected by this virus. As the world grapples with the Covid-19, what came to my mind was the shutdown of nearly all businesses.

It is high time for African countries to wake up as President Museveni usually says. The wake up call now should be the increase of using technology in nearly all sectors.

While watching BBC news recently, I saw how health workers perform their duties from home. But how many people work from home?

I am sure that in Uganda, some institutions like NSSF, workers confirmed to be working from home.

Some churches have also started livestreaming of prayers and other activities. I thank everyone who has taken the imitative to use technology during this trying moment. I call on all organisations to take up the issue of using technology seriously.

The informal sector should also be involved because there would be online stores and delivery services to people’s homes. Life should not stop just because of a short shutdown. I implore everyone to adhere to the precautionary measures that have been given by the President and the Ministry of Health. I also urge everyone to use this time profitably.