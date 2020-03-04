Does Machar’s return to Juba signal South Sudan’s recovery?

By Simon J. Mone

The road to recovery of South Sudan has been as bumpy as many African roads. But the expectation of the world has been raised by the many peace deals, only for the deals to be breached a few days after.

You know how stubborn president Salva Kiir and vice president Riek Machar have been. And forces loyal to either were as adamant as their leaders. South Sudan has been at the centre of a tug of war for many years. And the extent of displacement caused by the conflicts does not need any mentioning to the extent that is difficult to imagine that recovery can take place.

But these are the common factors in a war. Everybody did their bit, including President Museveni. Even the visit by Mr Kiir and Dr Machar to the Holy Sea to seek intervention of Pope Francis was not adequate to quell the bitter fallout between the two leaders. Both were hurting from their fallout and this trickled down to the local people. A tribal conflict reached its peak.

Various efforts were made to help these former allies make peace in vain. Peace deals agreed upon only to be overtaken by chaos.

Until it became apparent that peace talks alone would not bring back peace to Juba. When the 100-day ultimatum was issued in Entebbe late last year, many people thought Dr Machar would not honour his part of the bargain. But after hesitation to go to Juba, he finally arrived. Indeed, his return to Juba signals an intention to let peace prevail in the country.

We all want peace and the earlier it prevails, the path to economic recovery path of recovery starts, the better, given that the last seven years have set back the youngest country in the world. The extent of the setback is the damage that South Sudan has suffered. The people of South Sudan need some learning from the conflict which northern Uganda suffered. It had serious impact on communities - their infrastructure, livelihood, food security and basic services.

Therefore, despite the millions of money poured into the recovery process in northern Uganda, much more is still needed to bring back normal life to the region. More aid and post-war development programmes are needed to bring northern Uganda to its former glory. Over a million people were displaced. The war turned northern Uganda into a poorest and marginalised region in the country.

Therefore, if South Sudan wants any recovery lessons, they need not look no further than northern Uganda. South Sudan must get started on the path to recovery and ensure that they do not slide back into chaos as was the case in 2013.

Simon J. Mone,

smone@mail.com