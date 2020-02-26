Stop stealing drugs, supplies

By Michael Woira

A few days ago, I had a field tour of Mubende District and I must admit that what I saw, especially in the health sector, was not good at all. Several people misbehave or act in unethical manner, but end up not being punished because they are being protected by a few political leaders.

Looking back at some of the directives that the President gave to Cabinet on its first sitting in 2016, directive number 11 was very clear. The President outlined that poor service delivery irritates the population greatly and undermines the support for the NRM. He said the NRM could have won the last election with 80 per cent if it was not for the poor services, citing the health sector as an example.

Among the issues that the President spotted in the health sector was the problem of stealing of drugs from health centres and the issue of medical workers neglecting or even mistreating patients. He also said there is a serious problem of shoddy work in the healthcare infrastructure, especially poorly constructed buildings, and declared war on these kinds of acts by ordering that those responsible must be traced and punished.

Mubende is one of the districts that have achieved a lot and continue to benefit in this Kisanja Hakuna Mchezo era, especially in the heath sector. Notable among the achievements is the renovation and expansion of Mubende Regional Referral Hospital, construction of Nalutuntu Health Centre III and renovation of Madudu Health Centre III and upgrading of many health centres.

Government has played its role by fulfilling its pledge and the rest is for the implementers to ensure that everything goes on smoothly as required. However, it seems some technical people take these issues for granted. They want strict supervision.

I visited Mubende Regional Referral Hospital and was surprised to see what goes on there. Health workers are act tough to the extent that patients even fear them hence they do not freely reveal their condition to them.

As a patient who has had extensive dealings with five several medical institutions in the country, I took the liberty to write this opinion from the perspective of one who has spent many long and arduous years in the underbelly of our deeply troubled healthcare system and one who has seen first-hand how the doctor-patient relationship has steadily eroded over time.

While at high school, it is important not to spend much of your time on science classes, and preparing for medical school. Also study literature, history, and the arts just like us. In the absence of courses on humanities, people are transformed into automatons and desensitised at the expense of others. With the dramatic rise of specialisation, the importance of the humanities only increases.

Government delivers medicine to hospitals and health centres depending on the volume that the hospital asks for and we believe that the medicines and other supplies are enough. But to my surprise, patients are still asked to buy drugs and other medical supplies. This is unfair and is also against the president directive.