Take men in uniform for refresher course

By Ivan Muhumuza

The government should design refresher training for men in uniform. Of recent, incidents of men in uniform shooting themselves or civilians dead or wounding them has increased countrywide.

Just last week, six people were reportedly shot dead by men in uniform. Then on February 10, a UPDF officer is alleged to have shot dead three members of a family in Gulu Town. On February 11, a police officer shot dead two of his colleagues.

In my view, if something is not urgently done about this frightening trend, the country will soon be engulfed in chaos. But what explains the increase in the misuse of fire arms in recent times?

There is need for non-governmental organisations that focus on mental health and violence-related projects to consider including the men in uniform as their target group. Spiritual leaders too should consider visiting barracks to preach to men in uniform God’s words in order to shape and improve their moral bearing.

We should ascertain why there are high cases of mental health issues among soldiers and police officers. To do this, I appeal to government to offer refresher courses to them.