We should treat animals with respect

By Galina Kirabo

On Saturday, February 29, I went to the zoo with a few of my family members on a guided tour that opened my eyes to the reality of how we treat our animals.

Don’t get me wrong, it wasn’t my first time to be there. I have been there millions of times, but going with your family and visiting with your friends are two different things. All the times I had been there were on school trips so I spent majority of the time goofing off instead of listening to what we were being taught (and for this I regret).

Besides, the last time I went there was in 2015, so most of the things I learned escape my mind. But when we went recently, our guide told us a tragic story that really struck my heart, as someone who loves animals.

She told us about a Uganda Wildlife Education Centre (UWEC) lion called Letaba that was killed on September 14 last year. Apparently, Letaba (RIP) became aggressive and the zoo keepers “had no option, but to shoot him.” Really?

You would think that people who work with and advocate for the wellbeing of animals would know how to handle such a situation. Instead of killing the animal, couldn’t it be sedated? And I hope no one even bothers to bring about an issue of the unavailability of tranquilliser darts because you shall be wasting your time.

You cannot convince me that people who handle animals everyday would fail have it at the back of their minds that they were handling a wild animal, which despite the fact that it’s in captivity, still has its natural instincts. Of course, it was going to get aggressive.

Do you know the story behind the elephant at the zoo? It was found after both its parents were killed by poachers. And it is not only wild animals. If I had a penny for every time I have seen the carcass of a dog that has been knocked down on the street, I would probably be in a mansion in Costa Rica sipping on Pina Colada as I get my face exfoliated with hammered gold.

I understand that not everybody has the resources to take care of a stray dog, and yes, there is the fear of being bitten and contracting rabies. That is understandable. One hundred per cent. But giving it something to eat, or just letting it free to cross the street, this isn’t even something I should be writing about. It just goes on to show how inhumane we can be. We constantly brag about our country being blessed by nature and rich with wildlife. Like, we only have 30 rhino’s for heaven’s sake. What is the purpose of bragging about our wildlife if we can’t even sustain them?

I can assure you that if we continue shooting down lions for acting aggressive and killing elephants for their tusks, our country will be occupied by humans and locusts only.

Galina Kirabo,

Kampala