Using closed churches for politicking is wrong

By Samson Matua-Erima

Proverbs 16:18 says: ‘Pride goeth before destruction, and an haughty spirit before a fall.

I watched with shame and pain the story on NTV Newsnight on Monday, July 7 of two senior members of the ruling National Resistence Movement (NRM), Prof Ephraim Kamuntu and Capt Mike Mukula, holding consultative meetings in church with the table laid using their party colours. Moreover, many people gathered to listen to them.

Churches and other places of worship were closed to avoid public gathering as a measure issued by the Ministry of Health to prevent the spread the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

This ugly development may be seen by some people as a simple matter, but it is not. It means a lot and has implications in the spiritual realm.

Christians worship God, the Almighty, who rules in the kingdom of men. It does not matter whether the churches used were Catholic, Anglican, or any other.

If government, especially the President, decided to close churches and stop believers from worshipping the Almighty God from their churches, yet government officials, including ministers, are going about using the same churches to conduct political meetings with large crowds, with no respect for God. Churches have special altar clothes that are supposed to be laid at the worship altar.

Only two scriptures come to my mind - Proverbs 16:18 and Daniel 5, where the Babylonian King - Daniel 5:2 Belshazzar, while he tasted the wine, commanded to bring the golden and silver vessels which his father

Nebuchadnezzar had taken out of the temple, which was in Jerusalem; that the king and his princes, his wives, and his concubines, might drink therein. And a finger wrote on the wall - Daniel 5:25. And this is the writing that was written, MENE, MENE, TEKEL, UPHARSIN.

My advise to the government is to restrain your people. No one may rise up, like the police do to stop you. But one thing I know is, no one who exalts and fights against God Almighty wins. Second, government should open churches for people to worship God.

I do not know how many such cases we may see, but given the trend so far, more government officials may continue to use churches for politicking without shame.