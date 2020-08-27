Where are Uganda’s career diplomats?

By Abu Matovu

The Western world is never short of career diplomats and neither was Uganda in the early years of its civility. There were names such as ambassadors Olara Otunnu, Wasswa Biriggwa, and Wanume Kibedi, among many other eminent and intellectually gifted citizens, who represented Uganda so well.

When Plato declared that the “Politician is goaded on to madness,” he might have perceived the psychotic manifestations in Ugandan political affairs.

We are in a country where we are entertained by the absurd political theatre of Dino Melaye (a messianic misfit). It is sad; sad and disgraceful. Why are our diplomats living “extravagantly” in these times of economic recession?

I was vexed when I listened to an audio of Ambassador Nimisha Madhvani, her deputy and other staff members who are heard devising a plan to share money, which was meant to aid stranded Ugandans in the diaspora.

These hard-hearted diplomats travel around the world at our expense without any commensurate exposure to civility and high standard of living.

A former Norwegian minister of Fisheries, Mr Per Sandberg, in July 2018 resigned. His only crime was travelling with a government mobile phone without informing the prime minister. But it seems resignation is alien to Ugandans. If the named persons are patriots with upright consciences, they should not be sitting in office right now.

In recent years, Ugandans in the dispora are considered as key contributors to the economic development of their homeland. However, during Ambassador Madhvani’s tenure, we have got zero support. Not even crumbs that may fall from the table of affluence.

Former ambassador Kibedi Zaake before he was transferred unceremoniously to UAE, supported us financially, morally and spiritually. The Uganda Danish Cranes and Uganda Cranes, Norway, went further and formed the Uganda Nordic Diaspora Investment Initiative, under whichwe organised a series of conventions.

Advertisement

Ambassador Madhvani and his deputy have been looking at us as hypocrites who praise People Power. We have invited them to attend events organised by Ugandans and friends of Uganda living in the Nordic, but we always got a negative response over what they say is lack of funds. Yet, UNAA in the US is supported financially by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

How can diplomats dehumanise the diasporas they swore to serve and protect without any organised reaction of resentment from the oppressed? We the Diasporans shall pre-warn international communities that the loans they give Uganda end up in the pockets of few Ugandans. Therefore, the future generations cannot be held accountable to repay the loan.

I recommend that a course on Ethics should be mandatory from kindergarten to universities in Uganda. The fight against corruption should it run into our sub-consciousness. Furthermore, corruption relating to government funds should be a treasonable crime in Uganda’s law books.

The absence of career diplomats is the presence of materialism and the pursuit of the inconsequential. Such pursuit diminishes the glory and prosperity of our country Uganda.

Every great nation or at least, nations of any consequence, all have men and women at the vanguard of diplomacy and intellectualism. They stir things up. They nudge us to greater heights. Why then is the government not posting career diplomats to foreign capitals? Time will definitely tell.