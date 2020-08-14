With rising land feuds, what awaits us?

By Patrick Gukiina Musoke

I have written volumes concerning the magnitude of the land problems in Uganda and I believe that at a certain time, many will appreciate when the realities begin to unfold.

Fortunately, I have received applause from many citizens who rightly believe that there is need to go clean on the land sector to avert a possible disaster. The land problem in the country seems to be escalating since even the church cannot be spared.

I believe that unless one appreciates the gravity of a problem, it is extremely difficult to find a solution to it. Besides, self-denial is one of the worst traits that have retarded development.

By not appreciating the land problem in our midst, people will continue to lose confidence not only in the Judiciary, but also in the Executive due to the belief that they cannot get justice against people regarded as untouchables, who grab their land.

Such a situation is potentially dangerous given that the Judiciary is supposed to be neutral. Public confidence in the Judiciary is key to maintaining peace and stability. The same applies to the police and other security agencies.

When these agencies are dragged into land conflicts by land grabbers, it impacts heavily on the confidence of Ugandans in the security forces hence the need for government to ensure that all those who use their positions, connections, money and influence in society to commit crimes with impunity, are dealt with.

Advertisement

It is vital for government to implement a strategy that should see to it that government systems are strengthened in order to combat corruption and ensure equality before the law. Many land grabbers have mastered the art of killing investigations not only with using money, but also using their positions and connections.

But what motivates gross violation of land rights in Uganda? Land conflicts in Uganda will continue to rage, something that may lead the country to destruction. The endless cycle of land grabbing and rampant evasion of justice, explains why people have lost confidence in many government institutions.

But what does this mean? It means that we are creating a breed of disgruntled, irritated, infuriated individuals. Similarly, the question of people using names of others in big government offices deserves to be stopped. This is because the practice breeds irreparable damage to the reputation of government and it also encourages evasion of justice.

I would, therefore, propose that government takes a keen interest in this issue and disassociating itself from unscrupulous individuals. And where possible, investigate and prosecute violators of people’s land rights if it is to mitigate the damage caused. Short of doing that, there will be no end to land conflicts in the country.