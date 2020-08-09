After “science”, Museveni must start singing “mathematics”

By Alan Tacca

Disgust. That word describes the collective emotion turning in the hearts of Ugandans of good sense.

They are nauseated by the stench from Parliament, soon to house more than 520 members.

Frustrated, citizens have run out of civilised ways of talking to their rulers.

Since 1986, the NRM has violated every code to keep Mr Museveni and itself in power. And they are incapable of feeling any remorse, even when they stare at the most wretched people in their land.

On August 3, New Vision printed the faces of six senior MPs, including ministers and the Vice President; all of them aged between 50 and 85. They were lined across the middle of the front page.

Below the six MPs, who included one woman, Anita Kawooya, there was a large picture of a younger woman.

A one-year-old child wrapped onto her back, she is sitting on the rough ground, one of her sinewy arms hammering at a chunk of stone.

She earns her living by literally crushing stones into construction aggregate with a hammer and her bare hands. She works, she suffers; calmly; quietly.

Juxtaposed with the six faces, the story of this woman slave and the heap of stones in front of her is complete.

Even the caption accompanying the picture is unnecessary.

The detailed story behind the six faces and their ilk is told inside the paper and in several other places.

It is the story of gangsters who have turned this country into a bush victim. Like hyena, their greed is their morality: Carry off whatever piece of the victim you can.

It is the story of traitors: To hell with what happens to the country. After all, the future might find them in their graves.

Moreover, they have inheritors. If the country does not completely die – even Zimbabwe has not died – they have set up their sons, their daughters and other kinsmen to devour the remains of the NRM hunt.

Once upon a time, our traitors were heroes. Some of them. Then the sweetness of heroism and power carried them away, and they found themselves transformed into villains.

But the excess of power, and the excess money, like the excess of food, can fill without fulfilling. Gluttony comes in many shades.

When villainy did not give them fulfilment, they did not even realise that they were growing into traitors.

As we head into the 2021 general election, the ruling NRM will apparently maintain the myth it created, which its propagandists never tire of spreading; that the movers and shakers of the party are themselves victims of gangsters, who mysteriously exist somewhere out there, and who (even more mysteriously) a supremely powerful President Museveni wants, but has still failed, to deal with decisively.

The expansion and gerrymandering of constituencies are now being partly attributed to these gangsters. Some people call them the ‘Mafia’; others now call them the ‘fellowship’.

But the President cannot evade responsibility for the obscenity of an obese Parliament that is repeatedly manipulated and enlarged apparently to benefit him.

The victims are the taxpayers, who are too despised by the ruling clique for their cries to have any meaning, but who will be paying hundreds of billions of shillings every year for squandering on the MPs.

Mr Museveni sings “science…science” many times. If he does not realise that the cost of the NRM’s treachery does not make economic sense and start singing “mathematics” as well, the woman slave will keep crushing her stones for many years to come.